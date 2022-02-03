Experience will stand Senegal in good stead for Afcon final: Mane
The third/fourth bronze medal match at Cup of Nations has been moved forward to Saturday
03 February 2022 - 20:28
Senegal’s experience of playing in the last Africa Cup of Nations final will be a “good asset” for them in Sunday’s title decider, said forward Sadio Mane.
Senegal, who beat Burkina Faso 3-1 on Wednesday to reach the final, have yet to win the continental title but came close in Cairo in 2019...
