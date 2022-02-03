THE WORST OF TIMES
LIAM DEL CARME | This band of brothers plays hard to prove we can live together
The Blitzboks have captured SA’s heart, their popularity transcending boundaries in a still-divided country
03 February 2022 - 20:28
The Blitzboks are continuing to emerge from the shadow of their big brothers.
Their exploits may not carry the weight of Rugby World Cup success in the 15-man game, but they are certainly winning over fans and widening the appeal of the sport, here and abroad. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.