THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | This band of brothers plays hard to prove we can live together

The Blitzboks have captured SA’s heart, their popularity transcending boundaries in a still-divided country

The Blitzboks are continuing to emerge from the shadow of their big brothers.



Their exploits may not carry the weight of Rugby World Cup success in the 15-man game, but they are certainly winning over fans and widening the appeal of the sport, here and abroad. ..