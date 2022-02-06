Blast from the past: Top Four final is abandoned after fans storm pitch

Today in SA sports history: February 7



1975 — Hellenic beat Maritzburg 3-1 at Green Point to win the Champion of Champions 5-2 on aggregate. All the goals came in the second half. During the interval Danie Malan upstaged March Fiasconaro in an 800m race which was joined by three streakers...