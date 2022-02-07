Blast from the past: Bafana make slow start to Afcon defence

Today in SA sports history: February 8



1975 — Mike “The Tank” Schutte, one of SA’s popular boxing figures, makes his second challenge for the SA heavyweight crown against Jimmy Richards in Pretoria. He lost on points over 12 rounds, but that was an improvement on the 12th-round technical knockout defeat he suffered at the hands of Richards nearly a year earlier. Schutte would make it third time lucky in his next challenge in September 1975...