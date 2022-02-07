Sport

Senegal in party mode after Africa Cup of Nations victory

Football fans party in the streets as triumph ends jinx that kept grabbing defeat from the jaws of victory

07 February 2022 - 19:45 By Diadie Ba and Bate Felix

Senegal erupted in celebration on Sunday night after its soccer team overcame Egypt to win the Africa Cup of Nations, giving the West African country its first tournament win after decades of heartbreaking near misses.

Cheers, hooters and fireworks greeted the final whistle in the seaside capital Dakar after a hard-won victory in a penalty shoot-out that in an instant erased Senegal’s reputation as one of Africa’s underachieving footballing nations...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Sadio Mane seals historic Africa Cup of Nations victory for Senegal Soccer
  2. Victor Gomes becomes first South African to referee a Nations Cup final Soccer
  3. Giants Mane and Salah loom large over Africa Cup of Nations final Soccer
  4. Egypt coach Queiroz: ‘How can this referee, after what he has done, be in ... Soccer
  5. Experience will stand Senegal in good stead for Afcon final: Mane Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Bafana make slow start to Afcon defence Sport
  2. Senegal in party mode after Africa Cup of Nations victory Sport
  3. Man United top the league of transfer losses with €1bn net spend Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Top Four final is abandoned after fans storm pitch Sport
  5. Booze helped me cope with pressure during playing career, says Rooney Sport

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody” — justice Zondo on allegations of ...