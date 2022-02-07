Senegal in party mode after Africa Cup of Nations victory

Football fans party in the streets as triumph ends jinx that kept grabbing defeat from the jaws of victory

Senegal erupted in celebration on Sunday night after its soccer team overcame Egypt to win the Africa Cup of Nations, giving the West African country its first tournament win after decades of heartbreaking near misses.



Cheers, hooters and fireworks greeted the final whistle in the seaside capital Dakar after a hard-won victory in a penalty shoot-out that in an instant erased Senegal’s reputation as one of Africa’s underachieving footballing nations...