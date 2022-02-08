DAVID ISAACSON | If the shoe fits: Simbine must join the technology race to stay competitive

The stats clearly show sprinters using shoes with carbon technology have an advantage

Akani Simbine could have been mapping out his 2022 season from the vantage point of king of the world, the Olympic champion, but instead he’s doing it from the all too familiar position of the nearly man.



Fourth at the Tokyo showpiece last year, fourth at the 2019 world championships, fifth at the Diamond League final in 2018, fifth at the 2017 world championships and fifth at Rio 2016...