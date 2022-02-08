Sport

Springboks face challenging 2022 fixture list

Wales return to SA for the first time since 2014 for a three-Test series in July

08 February 2022 - 19:41

The Springboks are to host Wales, New Zealand and Argentina during the forthcoming international season, SA Rugby has confirmed.

The Boks will take on Wales in three Test matches in July and then host the All Blacks and Argentina during the Rugby Championship in August and September. The away leg of the Rugby Championship will comprise three Test matches — two against Australia and one against Argentina in Buenos Aires...

