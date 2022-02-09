Bulls scrumhalf looks good on Papier and on the pitch thanks to Bok legend
Legendary Springbok scrumhalf Fourie du Preez is mentoring Embrose Papier and the Bulls’ No. 9s
09 February 2022 - 20:12
Bulls scrumhalf Embrose Papier is using the opportunity of working with Springbok legend Fourie du Preez to gain as much information as possible to improve his game.
Du Preez‚ who is widely regarded as one of the best scrumhalves to play the modern game‚ works with number nines at Loftus as part of Jake White’s backroom staff on a part-time basis...
