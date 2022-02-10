THE WORST OF TIMES

All Blacks return to SA shores is a boost for the Rugby Championship

The All Blacks and Springboks will resume their long-running rivalry at Ellis Park and Mbombela Stadium

South Africans and Kiwis were enthused by the news this week that a sense of normality will be restored to the Rugby Championship this year. Boy, it needs it.



The main cause for the upbeat sentiment was the confirmation that the All Blacks will be playing here for the first time since the hosts suffered a heartbreaking 32-30 loss at Loftus Versfeld in 2018...