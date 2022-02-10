Elgar admits strict NZ quarantine protocols are taking a toll on players

Proteas skipper Dean Elgar said while the hosts have tried to make their stay as bearable as possible, ‘it’s been tough’

The Proteas players have all returned negative Covid-19 results after three separate tests at their managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facility in New Zealand.



The SA team arrived in New Zealand last Friday and are now on day seven (of 10) of the stringent quarantine that has been imposed by the government as the country tries to deal with a recent surge in infections...