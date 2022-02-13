Ronaldo running out of lives as effect on Man United games dwindles

The 37-year-old has not had quite the same impact as he did during his first spell at the club over 13 years ago

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in the close season to much fanfare, promising to restore the Premier League titans to former glories, but, six months on, the veteran’s influence is dwindling as his club’s stock falls.



It all started so well for the Portuguese veteran after completing a dream return to the club where he won eight major trophies from 2003-2009...