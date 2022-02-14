Premier League talking points: Sterling in for a pound as City juggernaut rolls on
Man United can’t seem to hold onto a lead, while Van de Beek proves the doubters wrong with Everton
14 February 2022 - 19:50
Manchester City have had 16 different goal scorers this season with Raheem Sterling leading the way in a team playing without a dedicated striker.
Sterling has now scored at least 10 Premier League goals for a fifth straight season — a feat matched only by Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah — and a perfect hat-trick at Norwich City was the icing on the cake for the Englishman...
