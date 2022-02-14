Sport

Storied ex-McLaren boss Whitmarsh builds up Aston Martin for F1 success

Martin Whitmarsh won a combined 10 drivers’ and constructors’ titles with McLaren

14 February 2022 - 19:50 By Abhishek Takle

Aston Martin’s Formula One CEO Martin Whitmarsh said leading the British manufacturer to title success would rank as the greatest achievement of his storied career.

The Briton, who spent 24 years with McLaren winning a combined 10 drivers’ and constructors’ titles before being ousted in 2014, returned to F1 in his current role last October...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Mercedes fired up to bounce back in 2022, says Russell Sport
  2. Oracle's Red Bull F1 title sponsorship deal worth $300m Motorsport
  3. McLaren reveals its 2022 F1 challenger Motorsport
  4. F1 to keep racing in Bahrain until 2036 Motorsport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Akram sparks spectacular Proteas collapse Sport
  2. Storied ex-McLaren boss Whitmarsh builds up Aston Martin for F1 success Sport
  3. Premier League talking points: Sterling in for a pound as City juggernaut rolls ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Kallis ton not enough for Proteas against Kiwis Sport
  5. Ronaldo running out of lives as effect on Man United games dwindles Sport

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022