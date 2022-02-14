Storied ex-McLaren boss Whitmarsh builds up Aston Martin for F1 success
Martin Whitmarsh won a combined 10 drivers’ and constructors’ titles with McLaren
14 February 2022 - 19:50
Aston Martin’s Formula One CEO Martin Whitmarsh said leading the British manufacturer to title success would rank as the greatest achievement of his storied career.
The Briton, who spent 24 years with McLaren winning a combined 10 drivers’ and constructors’ titles before being ousted in 2014, returned to F1 in his current role last October...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.