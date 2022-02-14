Storied ex-McLaren boss Whitmarsh builds up Aston Martin for F1 success

Martin Whitmarsh won a combined 10 drivers’ and constructors’ titles with McLaren

Aston Martin’s Formula One CEO Martin Whitmarsh said leading the British manufacturer to title success would rank as the greatest achievement of his storied career.



The Briton, who spent 24 years with McLaren winning a combined 10 drivers’ and constructors’ titles before being ousted in 2014, returned to F1 in his current role last October...