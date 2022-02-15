Sundowns take extended squad to Champions League base in Egypt

They will stay in Egypt for North African Champions League campaign after travel fatigue concerns

The Brazilians departed for Cairo on Tuesday to start preparations for their second Caf Champions League group match against Al-Merrikh of Sudan at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo on Saturday.



The Sudanese side will play their Champions League home matches in Egypt because their Al-Merrikh Stadium in Omdurman does not meet Caf’s new and stringent hosting requirements...