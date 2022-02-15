Sport

Sundowns take extended squad to Champions League base in Egypt

They will stay in Egypt for North African Champions League campaign after travel fatigue concerns

15 February 2022 - 19:17

The Brazilians departed for Cairo on Tuesday to start preparations for their second Caf Champions League group match against Al-Merrikh of Sudan at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo on Saturday.

The Sudanese side will play their Champions League home matches in Egypt because their Al-Merrikh Stadium in Omdurman does not meet Caf’s new and stringent hosting requirements...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Sirino expected to miss Sundowns’ Caf Champions League clash with Al Ahly Soccer
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns ready for marathon trip on the African continent Soccer
  3. Benni McCarthy laments the delaying tactics of AmaZulu's conqueror Raja ... Soccer
  4. Ronaldo running out of lives as effect on Man United games dwindles Sport
  5. No professional football but Royal Bafokeng remains in pristine condition Soccer
  6. David vs Goliath as amateurs Mathaithai draw Sundowns, holders Gallants to host ... Soccer

Most read

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Piste off: why SA and Britain will never ski out of the cold ... Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Benni blasts four past Namibia Sport
  3. No vac Djokovic refuses to budge on his vaccination stance Sport
  4. Sundowns take extended squad to Champions League base in Egypt Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | White’s Bulls can go all the way in the URC Sport

Latest Videos

Scathing remarks made at Ramaphosa after Sona 2022
'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022