Fighting fit: Bulls box clever with ex-world champ Sebastiaan Rothmann

Former WBU and IBO cruiserweight champion uses boxing to unlock a new trend for rugby players’ rehabilitation

The Bulls strength and conditioning team at Loftus is using boxing as a tool to help injured players during rehabilitation with the help of former double world champion Sebastiaan Rothmann.



Rothmann, the former WBU and IBO cruiserweight champion, is using his extensive boxing experience to unlock a new trend in rehabilitation at the top level of the game...