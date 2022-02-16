SAZI HADEBE | AmaZulu have done well to get this far, but they have a lot to learn

Benni McCarthy shouldn’t set the bar too high in Champions League group stages, but rather look to gain experience

AmaZulu reaching the group stages of the Caf Champions League in their maiden appearance in Africa’s premier inter-club competition is an amazing achievement.



But I’m afraid Benni McCarthy’s team’s run in this competition may end there. It won’t be for the lack of trying, but because there are too many lessons they still need to learn at this level of competition...