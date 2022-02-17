THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | SA rugby needs top-to-bottom cash injections to sustain it

Private investment is welcome, but it needs to more than trickle down to provincial level

News of New Zealand rugby moving closer to securing an equity deal has again placed the topic of private ownership in the sport front of mind.



New Zealand Rugby has confirmed the sale of a significant stake in its future to American private-equity business Silver Lake, raising $200m (about R3bn)...