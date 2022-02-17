World’s top golfer Jon Rahm pledges ‘fealty’ to PGA Tour
‘I wish I could tell you when I’m playing again,’ says Tiger Woods
17 February 2022 - 19:44
World No.1 Jon Rahm this week declared his “fealty” to the PGA Tour, rebuffing the Saudi-backed Super Golf League.
Rahm made the comments ahead of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles...
