Blast from the past: Nyathi sends Bafana into Afcon semifinals
21 February 2022 - 19:42
Today in SA sports history: February 22
1966 — Gary Player beats Jack Nicklaus by five strokes in Bloemfontein in the second match of their 108-hole contest dubbed the challenge of champions duel. After both had shot 69s at Zwartkop in the opening match the day before, Player now had a five-shot lead with four matches remaining. Nicklaus complained about his putting. “Oh, those greens — I couldn’t read them.”..
