City stumble promises more twists and turns in title race

Liverpool’s game in hand against Leeds on Wednesday night will be crucial to their tilt at the title

When a relentless Manchester City pipped Liverpool to claim the Premier League crown in 2019 it was widely-regarded as one of the most epic title races in top-flight history.



After a stunning plot twist in the latest round of fixtures, this season’s run-in has the potential to be every bit as compelling with City and Liverpool the protagonists again...