City stumble promises more twists and turns in title race
Liverpool’s game in hand against Leeds on Wednesday night will be crucial to their tilt at the title
21 February 2022 - 19:41
When a relentless Manchester City pipped Liverpool to claim the Premier League crown in 2019 it was widely-regarded as one of the most epic title races in top-flight history.
After a stunning plot twist in the latest round of fixtures, this season’s run-in has the potential to be every bit as compelling with City and Liverpool the protagonists again...
