Sport

City stumble promises more twists and turns in title race

Liverpool’s game in hand against Leeds on Wednesday night will be crucial to their tilt at the title

21 February 2022 - 19:41 By MARTYN HERMAN

When a relentless Manchester City pipped Liverpool to claim the Premier League crown in 2019 it was widely-regarded as one of the most epic title races in top-flight history.

After a stunning plot twist in the latest round of fixtures, this season’s run-in has the potential to be every bit as compelling with City and Liverpool the protagonists again...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Newcastle revival continues with draw at West Ham Sport
  2. Super subs earn Manchester United victory in six-goal thriller at Leeds Soccer
  3. Guardiola praise for Kane as City suffer title stumble Sport
  4. Mokwena on Downs’ tricky group: ‘We can never make the mistake of focusing all ... Soccer
  5. West Ham boss David Moyes urges Kurt Zouma to focus on football Soccer

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Nyathi sends Bafana into Afcon semifinals Sport
  2. City stumble promises more twists and turns in title race Sport
  3. SA batsmen can learn from their Kiwi counterparts, says batting coach Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Proteas run out of steam against India in Jaipur Sport
  5. No excuses for embarrassing loss, says SA captain Elgar Sport

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...
Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime