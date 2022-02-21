SA batsmen can learn from their Kiwi counterparts, says batting coach
Justin Sammons urges Proteas batsmen to knuckle down during the first 30 to 40 overs
21 February 2022 - 19:41
The Proteas will probably have flashbacks of their humiliating first Test defeat by an innings and 276 runs against New Zealand at Hagley Oval as they start training for the second and final Test.
They return to the scene of their annihilation, where they took all the punches and offered none as they were shot down in seven sessions to hand the Kiwis their first Test win over the Proteas in 18 years...
