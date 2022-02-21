Sport

SA batsmen can learn from their Kiwi counterparts, says batting coach

Justin Sammons urges Proteas batsmen to knuckle down during the first 30 to 40 overs

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
21 February 2022 - 19:41

The Proteas will probably have flashbacks of their humiliating first Test defeat by an innings and 276 runs against New Zealand at Hagley Oval as they start training for the second and final Test. 

They return to the scene of their annihilation, where they took all the punches and offered none as they were shot down in seven sessions to hand the Kiwis their first Test win over the Proteas in 18 years...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Cricket Australia open to splitting coaching role after Langer exit Cricket
  2. No excuses for embarrassing loss, says SA captain Elgar Sport
  3. Elgar on SA's dismal performance: 'I am trying to wrap my head around it' Cricket
  4. Proteas need to look in the mirror Sport
  5. New Zealand paceman Boult ruled out of second test against SA Cricket

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Nyathi sends Bafana into Afcon semifinals Sport
  2. City stumble promises more twists and turns in title race Sport
  3. SA batsmen can learn from their Kiwi counterparts, says batting coach Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Proteas run out of steam against India in Jaipur Sport
  5. No excuses for embarrassing loss, says SA captain Elgar Sport

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...
Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime