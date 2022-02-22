Sport

Blast from the past: Lara lashes SA bowling attack in Bloem

David Isaacson Sports reporter
22 February 2022 - 19:41

Today in SA sports history: February 23

1993 — Brian Lara scores his first century against SA, hitting an unbeaten 111 as the West Indies demolish the hosts by nine wickets in Bloemfontein. SA had beaten the West Indians in their two previous encounters in the tri series, also featuring Pakistan. The result meant that SA failed to reach the final. SA made 185/6 with Daryll Cullinan top-scoring with 45 from 66 deliveries. The West Indies won the game with 33 balls remaining...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Nyathi sends Bafana into Afcon semifinals Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Proteas run out of steam against India in Jaipur Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Malan’s 1961 Boks return home unbeaten Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Fourth world title for Baby Jake Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Benni blasts four past Namibia Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Akram sparks spectacular Proteas collapse Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Kallis ton not enough for Proteas against Kiwis Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Mitchell marches to seventh title defence Sport
  9. Blast from the past: Super Eagles swoop to crush Bafana Sport

Most read

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | If there’s a World XV in heaven, HO de Villiers will be lacing ... Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Boklash: Bakkies, as only he can, was just telling it like it is Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Lara lashes SA bowling attack in Bloem Sport
  4. One match does not make us a bad team, says Bavuma Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Nyathi sends Bafana into Afcon semifinals Sport

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...
Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime