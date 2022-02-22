KEO UNCUT

MARK KEOHANE | Boklash: Bakkies, as only he can, was just telling it like it is

Bakkies Botha is spot on when he says Eben Etzebeth hasn’t reproduced his Springbok form for French club Toulon

Bakkies Botha is revered in France.



South African rugby’s famed Enforcer arrived in France after the 2011 World Cup and in the next four years won three European titles and the Top 14 with Toulon. He would also play for the Springboks against France in Paris in 2013, and in an even greater irony, he would replace an injured Eben Etzebeth early in the match. The Boks won 19-10 and it was Botha’s first ever win against France in France...