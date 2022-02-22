PUNT INTENDED

DAVID ISAACSON | If there’s a World XV in heaven, HO de Villiers will be lacing his boots

Regarded as one of rugby’s all-time greats, with his attacking flair he revolutionised the way fullbacks played

I had the opportunity to see Henry Oswald de Villiers play once, but being six years old at the time, I didn’t give two hoots about rugby back then.



I looked at everything except the action and the rugby legend, who died at the weekend at the age of 76. Stupid move...