Sport

One match does not make us a bad team, says Bavuma

Proteas players ready to bloom again after a period of soul searching and self-critique

22 February 2022 - 19:39

The Proteas spent the past two days in soul-searching mode, reflecting on personal performances after their embarrassing defeat to New Zealand by an innings and 276 runs in Christchurch.

The humbling defeat means SA won’t win this two-match series, which is part of the ICC World Test Championship, as the final match at the Hagley Oval begins on Friday. ..

