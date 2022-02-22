One match does not make us a bad team, says Bavuma
Proteas players ready to bloom again after a period of soul searching and self-critique
22 February 2022 - 19:39
The Proteas spent the past two days in soul-searching mode, reflecting on personal performances after their embarrassing defeat to New Zealand by an innings and 276 runs in Christchurch.
The humbling defeat means SA won’t win this two-match series, which is part of the ICC World Test Championship, as the final match at the Hagley Oval begins on Friday. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.