Proteas must adapt to conditions quickly to get upper hand: Erwee
Team is looking to put first Test debacle behind it and improve in all aspects against New Zealand
23 February 2022 - 19:43
The only thing on Proteas opener Sarel Erwee’s mind is to right the wrongs of the first Test.
SA suffered a heavy innings defeat to New Zealand last week, scoring only 206 runs in two innings, as they were dominated in the batting, bowling and fielding departments...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.