Proteas must adapt to conditions quickly to get upper hand: Erwee

Team is looking to put first Test debacle behind it and improve in all aspects against New Zealand

The only thing on Proteas opener Sarel Erwee’s mind is to right the wrongs of the first Test.



SA suffered a heavy innings defeat to New Zealand last week, scoring only 206 runs in two innings, as they were dominated in the batting, bowling and fielding departments...