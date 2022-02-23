Sport

CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | You may be top in SA, Sundowns, but the sun doesn’t shine out of you

If the Brazilians are to prevail on the continent, they need tougher competition week in week out on the home front

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
23 February 2022 - 19:43

I always say Mamelodi Sundowns’ dominance in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is good but by the same token it also does them harm.

That the Brazilians are on the verge of winning a domestic treble — if they add the Nedbank Cup and the DStv Premiership (yet to be sealed but it’s very much in their hands) to the MTN8 they’ve already bagged — is further testimony to how they’ve had no challengers...

