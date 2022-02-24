THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | After an offside start, SA just might blitz URC opponents

SA teams have the chance to make this weekend’s round a watershed one

South Africans have understandably taken a while to warm to the United Rugby Championship (URC).



Given the way Super Rugby was ingrained in the collective consciousness, the URC was always going to take a while to capture the local rugby public’s imagination...