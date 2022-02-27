Sport

Blast from the past: Egypt end Bafana’s reign as African champs

David Isaacson Sports reporter
27 February 2022 - 17:55

Today in SA sports history: February 28

1975 — Paul Blackbeard wins the 100m freestyle to become the first man to bag six individual titles at the SA swimming championships at Ellis Park. The 17-year-old also won the 200m freestyle, both butterfly races and the two individual medleys and was also a member of the three victorious Natal relay squads. Until then only Karen Muir had won six individual titles at a national gala, in 1969. The previous best by a man had been five, by Lee McGregor in 1971...

