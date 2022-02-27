Phil the pain: PGA Tour event severs ties with Mickelson and his foundation

The six-time Major winner’s comments have seemingly seen him banished to golfing’s wilderness

Phil Mickelson has already lost multiple sponsors over his recent comments about a proposed new Saudi Arabian golf tour, and now he has lost his ties to a PGA Tour event.



The American Express tournament in La Quinta, California, will no longer employ Mickelson as its host, and Mickelson’s foundation will no longer be a beneficiary of the event, the PGA Tour confirmed on Saturday...