Phil the pain: PGA Tour event severs ties with Mickelson and his foundation
The six-time Major winner’s comments have seemingly seen him banished to golfing’s wilderness
27 February 2022 - 17:54
Phil Mickelson has already lost multiple sponsors over his recent comments about a proposed new Saudi Arabian golf tour, and now he has lost his ties to a PGA Tour event.
The American Express tournament in La Quinta, California, will no longer employ Mickelson as its host, and Mickelson’s foundation will no longer be a beneficiary of the event, the PGA Tour confirmed on Saturday...
