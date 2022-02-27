Why Mngqithi says Mosimane is still a winner after Sundowns stun Ahly
Manqoba Mngqithi is gracious in victory, saying Pitso Mosimane laid the foundations at Sundowns
27 February 2022 - 17:54
This time Mamelodi Sundowns got their just rewards, said Brazilians coach Manqoba Mngithi after his team notched up a famous first win in Cairo against Al Ahly, beating them 1-0 in their Caf Champions League Group A clash on Saturday night.
Mngqithi added, somewhat ruefully, that it was still a victory of sorts for Pitso Mosimane, as he had laid the foundations of the Pretoria team’s playing pattern before leaving for Egypt in September 2020...
