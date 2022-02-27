Why Mngqithi says Mosimane is still a winner after Sundowns stun Ahly

Manqoba Mngqithi is gracious in victory, saying Pitso Mosimane laid the foundations at Sundowns

This time Mamelodi Sundowns got their just rewards, said Brazilians coach Manqoba Mngithi after his team notched up a famous first win in Cairo against Al Ahly, beating them 1-0 in their Caf Champions League Group A clash on Saturday night.



Mngqithi added, somewhat ruefully, that it was still a victory of sorts for Pitso Mosimane, as he had laid the foundations of the Pretoria team’s playing pattern before leaving for Egypt in September 2020...