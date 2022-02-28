Liverpool cup win can fuel multiple trophy chase

Manchester City showed against Everton on Saturday that they know how to grind out three points

Victory over Chelsea after an incredible penalty shoot-out in the League Cup final on Sunday could be the catalyst to a glorious run-in for Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool.



The competition might not have been Klopp’s top priority, but the extra fuel a dramatic Wembley win could give his players could power them to even greater heights...