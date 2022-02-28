Medvedev’s top ranking under a cloud as Ukraine demands Russia ban

New world No.1’s jubilation tempered by his country’s invasion of Ukraine

Muscovite Daniil Medvedev reached the pinnacle of men’s tennis when he became the ATP’s world No.1 on Monday but what should have been a day of pride for Russian sport has been engulfed by the country’s invasion of Ukraine.



Medvedev is only the third Russian man to top the standings and the first player outside the so-called “big four” of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray to hold the top spot in 18 years...