Sport

Medvedev’s top ranking under a cloud as Ukraine demands Russia ban

New world No.1’s jubilation tempered by his country’s invasion of Ukraine

28 February 2022 - 19:07 By MARTYN HERMAN, OSSIAN SHINE and Rory Carroll

Muscovite Daniil Medvedev reached the pinnacle of men’s tennis when he became the ATP’s world No.1 on Monday but what should have been a day of pride for Russian sport has been engulfed by the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Medvedev is only the third Russian man to top the standings and the first player outside the so-called “big four” of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray to hold the top spot in 18 years...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. New tennis SA chief finds everyone is having a ball Sport
  2. Russia stripped of major sports events as invasion of Ukraine intensifies Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Jody Scheckter crowned King of Kyalami Sport
  2. Liverpool cup win can fuel multiple trophy chase Sport
  3. Medvedev’s top ranking under a cloud as Ukraine demands Russia ban Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Egypt end Bafana’s reign as African champs Sport
  5. Phil the pain: PGA Tour event severs ties with Mickelson and his foundation Sport

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA