Blast from the past: Rose of Soweto is in full bloom for first title defence
01 March 2022 - 20:59
Today in SA sports history: March 2
1991 — Dingaan Thobela makes the first defence of his WBO lightweight title, convincingly outpointing Mexican Mario Martinez in San Jose, California...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.