Proteas skipper glad that brave toss decision paid off
Rookies Kyle Verreynne and Sarel Erwee were heroes with the bat, both scoring their maiden Test centuries
01 March 2022 - 20:57
SA captain Dean Elgar felt vindicated after his “bold” decision to bat first paved the way for a dominant second Test win over New Zealand that levelled the series on Tuesday.
The Proteas’ batsmen had been routed for 95 and 111 in the series-opener in Christchurch on the way to their second-worst Test defeat after being sent in to bat first by New Zealand’s stand-in skipper Tom Latham...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.