Sport

Proteas skipper glad that brave toss decision paid off

Rookies Kyle Verreynne and Sarel Erwee were heroes with the bat, both scoring their maiden Test centuries

01 March 2022 - 20:57 By Ian Ranson

SA captain Dean Elgar felt vindicated after his “bold” decision to bat first paved the way for a dominant second Test win over New Zealand that levelled the series on Tuesday.

The Proteas’ batsmen had been routed for 95 and 111 in the series-opener in Christchurch on the way to their second-worst Test defeat after being sent in to bat first by New Zealand’s stand-in skipper Tom Latham...

