Proteas skipper glad that brave toss decision paid off

Rookies Kyle Verreynne and Sarel Erwee were heroes with the bat, both scoring their maiden Test centuries

SA captain Dean Elgar felt vindicated after his “bold” decision to bat first paved the way for a dominant second Test win over New Zealand that levelled the series on Tuesday.



The Proteas’ batsmen had been routed for 95 and 111 in the series-opener in Christchurch on the way to their second-worst Test defeat after being sent in to bat first by New Zealand’s stand-in skipper Tom Latham...