Blast from the past: Proteas are washed out of World Cup in Durban

Today in SA sports history: March 3



1932 — Don McCorkindale loses the fight but wins the hearts of British fans in a dramatic rematch for the Commonwealth heavyweight title against Larry Gains, a black Canadian. The bout was dramatic beyond the normal bounds, with the South African surviving two heavy knock-downs in the ninth round and his opponent’s trainer, Jack Goodwin, suffering a fatal heart attack and dying before the end of the contest. Many observers at the Royal Albert Hall booed the decision, feeling McCorkindale had done enough before and after the knock-downs to win. The fight boosted McCorkindale’s stock and he fought Italian Primo Carnera in his next bout, which he lost on points. Carnera, who lost a decision to Gains soon after that, went on to win the world heavyweight title the following year. Gains, beaten by McCorkindale in a third fight where the Commonwealth belt was not at stake, was considered the world “coloured” heavyweight champion, an unofficial status that fell away when Joe Louis won the world title in 1937...