Reds are rooting for United in Sunday’s Manchester derby
The rest is for the birds, with the Seagulls, Magpies, Canaries and Eagles all playing must-win games
03 March 2022 - 20:40
For a couple of hours on Sunday Liverpool fans will throw off their usual disdain for Manchester United and be rooting for their great rivals as they take on Manchester City.
Should Liverpool beat West Ham United on Saturday they will close the gap in the Premier League title race to three points having played the same amount of games...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.