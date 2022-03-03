Reds are rooting for United in Sunday’s Manchester derby

The rest is for the birds, with the Seagulls, Magpies, Canaries and Eagles all playing must-win games

For a couple of hours on Sunday Liverpool fans will throw off their usual disdain for Manchester United and be rooting for their great rivals as they take on Manchester City.



Should Liverpool beat West Ham United on Saturday they will close the gap in the Premier League title race to three points having played the same amount of games...