American dream turned to depression for boxer Dee-Jay Kriel
After four frustrating years in the US, the former IBF strawweight champion is back in SA to revive his career
06 March 2022 - 17:54
Former world champion Dee-Jay Kriel returned to his old gym beaming a smile that belied the hard times and depression he suffered trying to forge a career in the US...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.