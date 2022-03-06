Sport

American dream turned to depression for boxer Dee-Jay Kriel

After four frustrating years in the US, the former IBF strawweight champion is back in SA to revive his career

David Isaacson Sports reporter
06 March 2022 - 17:54

Former world champion Dee-Jay Kriel returned to his old gym beaming a smile that belied the hard times and depression he suffered trying to forge a career in the US...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Tighten safety or face lawsuits, study advises Boxing SA Sport
  2. Title contender 'Smash' Hadebe looks to land a blow against child abuse Sport
  3. Amir Khan considering retirement after defeat against Kell Brook Sport
  4. Fighting fit: Bulls box clever with ex-world champ Sebastiaan Rothmann Sport
  5. Philippines' Pacquiao to fight drugs 'the right way' if elected president World

Most read

  1. Larger than life Warne’s legacy will live on far beyond the cricket pitch Sport
  2. American dream turned to depression for boxer Dee-Jay Kriel Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Charlie Weir takes big step towards title shot Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Heyns clocks the first of her 14 world records Sport
  5. Reds are rooting for United in Sunday’s Manchester derby Sport

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations