Sport

Neville and Keane accuse United of ‘throwing in the towel’ during derby

The two former Manchester United skippers brand their former team an ‘embarrassment’ and a ‘disgrace’

07 March 2022 - 18:51 By Simon Evans

Former Manchester United captains Gary Neville and Roy Keane accused Ralf Rangnick’s team of giving up in Sunday’s 4-1 derby defeat at Manchester City...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Pep Guardiola says Man City 'definitely' need to bring in a striker Soccer
  2. Chiefs coach Baxter refuses to throw in towel in the Premiership title race Soccer
  3. Guardiola says it’s best for Ukraine’s Zinchenko to keep playing Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Corrie clobbers Klitschko to win world title Sport
  2. Gavaskar shocked by Warne’s death but says he wasn’t greatest spinner Sport
  3. Neville and Keane accuse United of ‘throwing in the towel’ during derby Sport
  4. Larger than life Warne’s legacy will live on far beyond the cricket pitch Sport
  5. American dream turned to depression for boxer Dee-Jay Kriel Sport

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations