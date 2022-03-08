MARK KEOHANE | Bulls’ red-letter Saturday looks to be Munster’s blue Monday

They have a tough challenge ahead, but not as tough as the fixture suggests because it dovetails with Six Nations

Jake White, in an interview with the Sunday Times’s Liam del Carme, spoke of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship (URC) showdown at Pretoria’s Loftus Versfeld Stadium as being a “red-letter day” for the hosting Bulls — one of significance and special because it will be a historic occasion when the locals play Ireland’s Munster...