Sport

Russian F1 driver all revved up after being dumped by team

Russia’s Nikita Mazepin, fired by Haas, announces ‘We Compete as One’ fund to help other excluded athletes

09 March 2022 - 19:34 By ALAN BALDWIN

Russian driver Nikita Mazepin hit back at the US-owned Haas Formula One team on Wednesday for firing him after his country’s invasion of Ukraine and announced a foundation to support athletes unable to compete due to war or politics...

