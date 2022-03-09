CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI
SAZI HADEBE | Ahly or nothing: no room for error in all-important clash
Despite an impressive 1-0 over Ahly in Cairo, Sundowns must not let their guard down on Saturday
09 March 2022 - 19:38
Pitso Mosimane’s two-year extension to his contract at Egyptian giants Al Ahly early this week adds another dimension to an epic Caf Champions League Group A match against Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium on Saturday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.