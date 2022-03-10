THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | Business as usual: ‘If you’re a coach of colour in SA, you need a plan B’

Jonathan Mokuena has a World Rugby Level 3 certificate, but can’t pin down a job, so he’s had to start a side hustle

The South African Rugby Union (Saru) has done much to align itself with the demands of modern-day SA. It has made some telling contributions in changing perceptions and indeed the face of rugby on these shores...