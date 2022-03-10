Sport

THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | Business as usual: ‘If you’re a coach of colour in SA, you need a plan B’

Jonathan Mokuena has a World Rugby Level 3 certificate, but can’t pin down a job, so he’s had to start a side hustle

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
10 March 2022 - 20:22

The South African Rugby Union (Saru) has done much to align itself with the demands of modern-day SA. It has made some telling contributions in changing perceptions and indeed the face of rugby on these shores...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Stormers well aware of potential perils against Zebre Rugby
  2. Suspended WP president Zelt Marais questions Saru's legitimacy Rugby
  3. Lions must make most of their home run in URC, starting with Cardiff Rugby

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Windies blow Proteas out of World Cup Sport
  2. Sundowns sweat over playmaker Saavedra for crunch Al Ahly clash Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Business as usual: ‘If you’re a coach of colour in SA, you ... Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | Ahly or nothing: no room for error in all-important clash Sport
  5. Blast from the past: SA complete Test series whitewash over Australia Sport

Latest Videos

SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone
'Racists banks must fall': Protesters march to Equality Court in CT