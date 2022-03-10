Sundowns sweat over playmaker Saavedra for crunch Al Ahly clash

The Brazilians will be looking to consolidate their position atop Group A with a positive result against the Egyptians

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Bolivian playmaker Erwin Saavedra remains a doubtful starter for their crunch Caf Champions League Group A clash against Al Ahly at FNB Stadium on Saturday. ..