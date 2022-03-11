Sport

This is my year: Olympian Jobodwana sets sights on Paris

The sprinter has the African championships, world championships and Commonwealth Games to look forward to in 2022

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
11 March 2022 - 12:01

Three-time Olympian Anaso Jobodwana says he is as fit as a fiddle and feels this is the year for him to rediscover his world-beating form as SA athletes start the cycle for the Paris 2024 Olympics next week...

