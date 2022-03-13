With Ronaldo hat-trick, Brady witnesses another GOAT defy the years

The 37-year-old superstar now lays claim to all-time leading scoring record on 807 goals

As Tom Brady walked onto the Old Trafford field to greet Cristiano Ronaldo after the Manchester United striker's hat-trick in Saturday’s 3-2 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur there was a knowing smile on his face...