Sport

Best is yet to come, says Proteas all-rounder Kapp

The Proteas women, unbeaten three World Cup matches so far, face hosts New Zealand on Thursday

Amir Chetty Sports reporter
14 March 2022 - 19:39

The Proteas may have an unblemished record at the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand but star all-rounder Marizanne Kapp says they have plenty more to offer...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. SA hold their nerve to squeeze past Pakistan Sport
  2. SA push for Women's World Cup semis gains momentum as they beat England Cricket
  3. Simon Harmer on a crusade to spin perceptions Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Kirsten bats Proteas into World Cup semifinals Sport
  2. Broos names his final Bafana squad for Guinea and France matches Sport
  3. Best is yet to come, says Proteas all-rounder Kapp Sport
  4. This is what we spent Fifa’s R450m on, explains Safa CFO Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Mitchell marches to 10th title defence Sport

Latest Videos

'Comair CEO must resign': Numsa | Dozens of flights suspended due to safety ...
SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone