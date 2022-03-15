Jobodwana to launch comeback in Grand Prix, targets sub-10 in 100m

With a packed season ahead, the SA sprinter has plenty of opportunity to find his form and make an impact

Three-time Olympian Anaso Jobodwana’s immediate focus is the Grand Prix Series that starts at Mangaung Athletics Stadium on Wednesday. He wants to improve his personal best of 19.87 in the 200m and dip under 10 seconds in the 100m...