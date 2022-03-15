Jobodwana to launch comeback in Grand Prix, targets sub-10 in 100m
With a packed season ahead, the SA sprinter has plenty of opportunity to find his form and make an impact
15 March 2022 - 18:21
Three-time Olympian Anaso Jobodwana’s immediate focus is the Grand Prix Series that starts at Mangaung Athletics Stadium on Wednesday. He wants to improve his personal best of 19.87 in the 200m and dip under 10 seconds in the 100m...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.