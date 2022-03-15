MARK KEOHANE | Sink the Bismarck, not the entire team
A team sport can never be a contest if those sent off are not replaced, so hit them where it hurts — in their wallets
15 March 2022 - 18:20
Punish the player, but don’t punish the team because of the player. And don’t punish the sport because of one player...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.