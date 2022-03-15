×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Safa close to appointing Neil Tovey’s replacement as technical director

Two years after the former Bafana Bafana captain vacated the post, Safa still hasn’t filled the position

15 March 2022 - 18:20 By SITHEMBISO DINDI

The SA Football Association (Safa) has provided an update on the pending appointment of a new technical director, saying the technical committee will provide a recommendation to the national executive on March 17...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. This is what we spent Fifa’s R450m on, explains Safa CFO Sport
  2. Safa on the Hawks investigation into Jordaan: 'We want to be treated like Jacob ... Soccer
  3. Chippa, Danny or Ria? Here's who Malema is backing for Safa top job Soccer

Most read

  1. Jobodwana to launch comeback in Grand Prix, targets sub-10 in 100m Sport
  2. Safa close to appointing Neil Tovey’s replacement as technical director Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Sink the Bismarck, not the entire team Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | Like my golf, the more things change, the more they stay the ... Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Awesome foursome swim to gold in Melbourne Sport

Latest Videos

‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA
Advertising sector should be fined R50bn for racism, says EFF